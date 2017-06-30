 Regulated closure restrictions now in effect for those lands in Central Oregon protected by ODF

Beginning today, the Oregon Department of Forestry in Central Oregon has put into effect regulated closure restrictions on all land protected by ODF. Fire danger is on the rise and to date two thirds of all fires on ODF protected lands have been human caused. Among the restrictions, no open fires such as campfires or use of charcoal for fires, no firewood cutting from 1 in the afternoon until 8 in the evening, no driving of motor vehicles or ATV’s off improved roads and no smoking unless you are in a vehicle on an improved road. Tracer ammunition and exploding targets are also prohibited. A list of all restrictions can be found on the ODF website.