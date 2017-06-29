 Butane hash oil lab in area of the fire at a home in Cloverdale

It appears that the fire that did some 80 thousand dollars’ worth of damage to a home in the Cloverdale area started in the area of where a butane hash oil lab was set up. Investigators including the Cloverdale Fire Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said more information would be released as the investigation progresses. The fire was called in around 5pm Tuesday evening after neighbors heard a loud explosion to the home on Cascade Estates Drive. No one was injured.