 Bend man arrested who attempted to bypass a Crook County road crew work zone

A 25-year-old Bend man was arrested yesterday after attempting to drive through a work zone. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office road work was taking place on Reservoir Road east of Alfalfa, when Christopher Imbach tried to bypass the flaggers. The work crew stopped Imbach with trucks and a confrontation ensued. They pinned Imbach to the ground until deputies arrived. He was arrested on 5 counts including DUII and lodged in the Crook County Jail.

