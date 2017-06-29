 3 injured in 3 car accident east of Redmond

3 people were injured including a Redmond Police officer in an accident on Highway 126 east of Redmond yesterday afternoon. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened just after 5pm when a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Kelly Dixon of Powell Butte, rear ended a Redmond Police vehicle heading eastbound that was turning left. The impact sent the squad car into the oncoming lane hitting a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christopher Lane of Redmond. Lane was taken by AirLink to St. Charles in Bend while the officer and Dixon were taken to St Charles by ambulance. The name of the officer has not been released at this time.