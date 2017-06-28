 Fire heavily damages home in Cloverdale

A rental home in the Cloverdale area was heavily damaged by fire yesterday afternoon. According to the Cloverdale Rural Fire Protection District the fire was called in around 5 pm when a neighbor heard a large explosion. When firefighters arrived at the home on Cascade Estates Drive the 2nd story of the home was in flames. Both Cloverdale and Sisters Camp Sherman firefighters worked to get the fire out. No one was home at the time of the fire which did about 80 thousand dollars damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.