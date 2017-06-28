 Federal lands in C.O. go to IFPL 2

As Central Oregon fire crews continue to work several small fires that are either in mop up stage or expected to be contained later in the week, all federal lands in Central Oregon have moved to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level 2. For the most part, this effects commercial and industrial operations on federal lands and their hours of operation. It also effects those who cut their own firewood as it restricts the use of chains saws to certain hours of the day. Chainsaw use is prohibited from 1 in the afternoon until 8 in the evening. This as fire danger increases in the region.