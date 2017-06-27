 Names released of 2 people who died in 4 car accident near Black Butte Ranch

The names of the 2 people who died Sunday in the 4-vehicle accident at the entrance to Black Butte Ranch have been released. According to the Oregon State Police the 2 were Ethan Moreschi of Bend and Katherine Sales of Eugene. Moreschi was east bound on Highway 20 when his vehicle crossed the center line hitting Sales. 2 other vehicles were involved in the accident including a motorhome. The other drivers were taken to St. Charles. Authorities believe that Moreschi may have been impaired.