 Lightning fires hit Sisters area

There were several fires that came out of the lightning storm that passed through Central Oregon over the weekend including 8 new starts in the Sisters area. Of those, 2 were worked on yesterday and into the evening. 1 of those was in an old fire scar from the B and B fire in 2003. That was contained last night. The other fire was also in an area that was burned by the B and B fire in the Brush Creek area of the Metolius Basin. Fire crews will use an indirect method to contain the fire due to the hazardous firefighting conditions.