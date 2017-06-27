 Lightning fires hit Sisters area

Lightning fires hit Sisters area

 In Local News
0
0

There were several fires that came out of the lightning storm that passed through Central Oregon over the weekend including 8 new starts in the Sisters area. Of those, 2 were worked on yesterday and into the evening. 1 of those was in an old fire scar from the B and B fire in 2003. That was contained last night. The other fire was also in an area that was burned by the B and B fire in the Brush Creek area of the Metolius Basin. Fire crews will use an indirect method to contain the fire due to the hazardous firefighting conditions.

Recent Posts

Leave a Comment

La Pine man dies in 3 car accident on Burgess RoadLocal News
Names released of 2 people who died in 4 car accident near Black Butte RanchLocal News