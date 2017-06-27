 La Pine man dies in 3 car accident on Burgess Road

A 3-vehicle accident on Burgess Road yesterday left 1 person dead. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office a tow truck driven by Rollie Gray of La Pine rear ended a vehicle driven by Warren Hensman of La Pine who was waiting to turn into the Corner Store Parking lot. The impact pushed Hensman’s vehicle into the other lane and was hit by a car driven by Jennifer Mitchell of La Pine. Hensman was critically injured from the collision and died on the way to St. Charles in Bend. Mitchell and her passenger were taken to St. Charles with non-life-threatening injuries.