 50 mph winds hit C.O. knock over trees, take out power to homes

The wind and thunderstorm that rolled through the area yesterday knocked out power to some with trees toppling over in many areas. Gusts up to 50 miles an hour were reported in NE Bend and there was a power outage that took out electricity to about 350 homes in that same area. A large ponderosa that stood in front of the Bend La Pine School’s admin building was blown over as well as several trees in Hollingshead Park. The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning today for the potential of increased fire danger with strong winds and more lightning being possible.