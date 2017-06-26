 2 roads into Central Oregon blocked yesterday from an accident, fire

Central Oregon was blocked off yesterday for a time on 2 major roads as a 4-car accident at the entrance to Black Butte Ranch stopped traffic for several hours and a 2000-acre fire on Highway 26 near Indian Head Casino shut down a 9 mile stretch of that thoroughfare. Oregon State Police said the Highway 20 crash happened around 3 pm with 2 people dying in the accident and 1 seriously injured. The highway was opened again around 10 pm. The fire on Highway 26 was started by a blown transformer with the fire being fueled by strong winds that pushed it up the hill behind the casino. Some 50-60 firefighters worked the fire last night. Highway 26 was reopened but some of the other roads on the reservation were closed to allow firefighters access.