 State Legislature to put off PERS and tax reform until next session

The Oregon State Legislature will put off for another 2 years any chance of tackling the issue of tax reform or reform for the Public Employees Retirement System. Democrats didn’t have the votes to muster through any form of a gross receipts tax, which failed at the ballot box last November. And without that, they decided to put off the issue of PERS reform. It does appear they will vote on an education funding package next week. The session will end no later than July 10th with many looking at the end of the month for sine die.