 Improperly disposed of smoking materials the cause of 2 fires that burned several structures

Improperly disposed of smoking materials have been determined to be the cause of 2 separate fires that burned 3 homes, a mobile home, 2 campers, 3 camp trailers and a shed. According to Bend Fire, the fire Wednesday night at the Patio Mobile Home Park on SE Miller began when a cigarette was improperly disposed of in a can with other cigarette butts. That started the fire which got into a couch and spread to the various structures. A fire yesterday at a home on Awbrey Road was started from ashes from a marijuana pipe that were put in a trash can. That fire did 100 thousand dollars damage to a 2nd story apartment. No one was injured.