 SE Bend fire does considerable damage including 2 homes being destroyed

2 homes, a mobile home, 2 campers, 3 camp trailers and a shed were all destroyed in a fire last night on SE Miller south of the 3rd street underpass in Bend. The fire was called in at 6;40 pm with 7 firefighting vehicles and 30 people working the blaze. The initial engine used a large bore deck gun plumbed into the top of the engine to knock down the body of the fire. No one was injured from the fire. 2 people were helped by the Red Cross who were displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.