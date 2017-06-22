 2 die on Central Oregon Highways in 2 separate accidents

2 people died on Central Oregon Highways yesterday afternoon and 8 more were injured. According to the Oregon State Police an accident around 1;30 yesterday north of Redmond on Highway 97 took the life of a Gaston woman. Marjorie French died when a car driven by 26-year-old Amber Paplia of Madras crossed the center line hitting a vehicle driven by French’s husband. 4 people were sent to St. Charles in Bend. Later in the afternoon a vehicle went off the road on Highway 26 between Prineville and Madras killing the driver, injuring 4 others and starting a grass fire. The fire was extinguished and the 4 survivors were taken to area hospitals. No names have been released.