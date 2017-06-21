 Unemployment down in C.O.

Job growth remains strong in Central Oregon as unemployment rates are at record lows. Crook County’s unemployment rate is at 5-point 6 percent, Jefferson County sits at 4-point 9 percent and Deschutes County is at 3-point 5 percent unemployment. Nearly 17 hundred jobs were added in Central Oregon last month, with year to date unemployment decreasing for the past 70 months. Construction, manufacturing, hospitality and leisure are job sectors that saw increases in Central Oregon.