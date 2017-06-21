 Sisters man gets 3 years in prison for stabbing incident

A 28-year-old Sisters man was sentenced to 3 years in prison in Deschutes County Circuit Court yesterday after accepting a plea bargain last week. Peter Kanzig was arrested on December 29th after attacking Kyle Benhower with a knife. The 2 had both ingested a variety of drugs and alcohol. An attempted murder charge was dropped in the plea deal and there is some restitution that has to be paid for medical bills and a home that saw over 4 thousand dollars in damage done.