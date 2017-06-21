 Ethics Commission resumes investigation of Kitzhaber and Hayes

The Oregon Ethics Commission is restarting its investigation of former Governor John Kitzhaber and 1st lady Cylvia Hayes. The investigation was put on hold while both the state and federal government investigated the couple for influence peddling. That investigation came to a close last week with no charges being filed. The Ethics Commission will look at the same charges. If found guilty Kitzhaber and Hayes could each be fined 10 thousand dollars, receive a reprimand or face no action at all.