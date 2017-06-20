 3 arrested in an altercation in Prineville

3 men were lodged in Crook County Jail following an altercation on SE 2nd Street in Prineville yesterday afternoon. According to Prineville Police the incident took place a little after 5pm when 18-year-old Andrew Lopez-Koops and 19-year-old Noah Lopez-Koops got into a fight with a family member. It was at that time that 71-year-old Charles Banks attempted to break up the fight by firing a gun. No one was injured from the gunshot. Banks was arrested for reckless endangering while the 2 brothers were charged with 3rd degree assault. The investigation is continuing.