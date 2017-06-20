 1 Bend man charged in Santiam Pass accident from over the weekend

A 21-year-old Bend man was arraigned yesterday and released from Linn County Jail following an accident on the Santiam Pass Saturday. According to the Oregon State Police, Salvador Marcelo Blas was driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 20 near the Santiam Junction when he crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, missing 1 car then hitting another nearly head on. The 2 passengers in the Blas vehicle were taken to St. Charles by air ambulance. Blas turned himself in to police on Sunday. He was charged with 5 counts including reckless driving.