 Wildcat Fire to be contained this week

Crews continue to work the Wildcat Fire on the Ochoco National Forest. The fire is near Spears Meadow off Forest Service Road 3350 near Highway 26. It believed to have started from lightning in the area the week prior. Full containment is expected this week on the 130-acre blaze which is burning in an old harvest burn area with fire crews using existing roads and natural barriers along with some burnout operations to secure established containment lines.