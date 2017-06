A Redmond Couple died in a 2-car accident on Highway 22 in Marion County. According to the Oregon State Police 84-year-old William Bodden of Redmond was westbound when he crossed the center line hitting a car driven by 51-year-old Joyce Mast of Hillsboro. Bodden died enroute to the hospital. His passenger 77-year-old Diane Bodden was dead at the scene of the accident. Mast was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.