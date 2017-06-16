 Rainbow Family appears to have picked the Malheur National Forest to have annual gathering

Much like 20 years ago, 10-30 thousand members of the Rainbow Family will be making their way on to a national forest site at the end of the month into early July, apparently on the Malheur National Forest. In 1997 the gathering was held on the Ochoco National Forest and this year, it appears the location will be at Flagtail Meadows between John Day and Seneca. As the group members make their way through Central Oregon law enforcement officials are warning residents to be prepared for incidents of petty theft and shoplifting from area stores. The Prineville Police department is urging business owners to remain vigilant over the next several weeks.