 National group to hold search for missing Bend man

A search effort for a missing Bend man is being organized by a national group for tomorrow. The group Destiny Search Project has announced they will organize a volunteer search to help in finding Chase Hove of Bend. Hove was last seen on June 5th. Since then his car has been found but no sign of him. The group is asking those who want to help to gather tomorrow at the Starbucks on south Highway 97 between 7 am and 7 pm they need valid ID. For more details go online to www.destinysearchproject.org