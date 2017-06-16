 Bend man enters plea deal for alleged assault of infant son

A plea agreement in Deschutes County Circuit Court has led to a Bend man getting 120 days jail time and 5 years probation for charges surrounding the alleged abuse of his infant son. Jason Henry was arrested September 9th of last year after Jacob Henry was found to have something wrong with his tongue, bruises and broken bones. Henry was charged with 1st degree assault, but pleaded guilty to 2 counts of 3rd degree assault and 1 count of 1st degree criminal mistreatment.