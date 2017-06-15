 Powell Butte man dies from injuries on I-5 last week

A Powell Butte man who was hit by a truck while working for Knife River Construction on Interstate 5 last week North of Aurora has died. 57-year-old Ron Davis died yesterday in an area hospital. Davis and 20-year-old Antonio Bahena of Troutdale were both struck while in a work zone by 27-year-old Colin Cook of Fairview. He remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on several charges including failure to perform the duties of a driver.