 Laidlaw Water District has those on system boil water due to e-coli virus

The Laidlaw Water District in Tumalo handed out notices yesterday to 130 homes and businesses to boil their water as e-coli bacteria was found in the system. Water samples taken this week showed e-coli in the system which has since been chlorinated, flushed and is refilling. They hope to have the system tested and back to normal no later than Saturday. Tumalo School students will have bottled water to use today and tomorrow along with fresh food brought in from Redmond.