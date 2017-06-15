Highway 26 closed for about an hour when a motorcyclist was hit by a pickup
Highway 26 between Madras and Prineville was closed yesterday afternoon for nearly an hour due to an accident between a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to the Oregon State Police the accident happened south of the Highway 97 exchange near Dover lane. The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and flown by air ambulance to St. Charles in Bend. No other details of the accident have been made available at this time.
