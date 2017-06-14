 Bend Mayor gives state of the city address

Bend Mayor Casey Roats gave the City of Bend’s State of the City address last night to a packed crowd at Deschutes Brewery. Roats said the state of the city is good, but there are issues that need to be dealt with. Among those the city streets and roads. Roats said while the city has dedicated considerable capital to maintenance there needs to be more dollars spent to get ahead of the problem which could mean the city coming back to voters with a funding package in the future. That along with monies from the state and public private partnerships could all help. He also noted that affordable housing needs to be worked on as the city continues to grow.