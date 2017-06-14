 Bend man wanted after eluding law enforcement in DRW

A 20-year-old Bend man is being sought after he eluded law enforcement driving through a person’s yard in Deschutes River Woods causing the vehicles airbags to deploy. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a car after witnessing several traffic violations but the vehicle drove off. The vehicle driven by Shawn Ison drove onto several dirt roads ending up on a dead-end street at Comanche Circle going into a person’s yard going over rocks and railroad ties. Ison fled the scene. 2 other individuals in the car were unharmed. A warrant is out for Ison’s arrest.