 Boat ramp at Cultus Lake opens Friday

Deschutes National Forest Service officials have decided that the boat ramp at Cultus Lake will be open as of this Friday. Because of dead and diseased trees and the danger to those who may be camping and recreating, the campground and day use area will be closed this summer. The boat in campsites at Little Cove, Big Cove and West Cove will be open as will the resort. The trees can’t be taken down until late September until after the breeding season of the spotted owl.