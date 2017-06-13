 2nd person arrested in vehicle theft case

A 2nd person has been arrested as officers continue to work on the theft of some 200 thousand dollars’ worth of vehicles that were found east of Millican off Highway 20 over the weekend. Taken into custody was 38-year-old Thomas Castiglione. Castiglione was arrested at a local hotel and charged with 24 counts including identity theft, theft and burglary. The arrest came after several vehicles and trailers were found east of bend that had been stolen from area residents. Also arrested was 47-year-old Christopher Tucker of Bend. Bend Police are still investigating the case to see if anyone else may have been involved.