 Cultus campground and day use area closed due to hazard trees

Due to an abundance of dead and dying trees in the area, the Cultus Lake Campground and day use area will be closed for the summer. The Deschutes National Forest will determine today if the boat ramp will stay open or not. Forest Service officials said there are about 160 dead trees in that area and 300 green trees that are diseased that could fall on those who are camping or recreating at the campground. Any tree removal will have to wait until after the breeding season of the spotted owl, which is typically the end of September.