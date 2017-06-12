 Cache of stolen vehicles found east of Bend, 1 person arrested

A vehicle pursuit to the east of Bend led to the discovery of a cache of vehicles that had been stolen in Central Oregon. According to Bend Police, they were following a stolen pickup Saturday morning east of Bend on Highway 20 when it turned and went off road. A passenger in the vehicle 48-year-old Christopher Tucker got out and was arrested. The vehicle continued on with the driver jumping out and never located. A search of an area east of Millican led to officers finding several trailers, 2 quads, a side by side ATV and a bobcat style excavator. They are still looking for the driver of the stolen pickup and others who may be involved.