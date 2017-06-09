 Prineville man arrested for DUI in 3 car accident

A 3-car accident at the intersection of the Paulina Highway and Juniper Canyon Road led to the arrest of a 69-year-old Prineville man last night. According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office Kent Sawyer was headed to his home on Juniper Canyon Road from Prineville when he swung wide in the intersection, side swiping 1 vehicle and hitting another head on. Sawyer was arrested for driving under the influence, reckless driving and 7 counts of reckless endangering. 1 person was injured in the accident and was taken to St. Charles in Prineville for treatment.