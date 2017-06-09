 Bend man rescued off South Sister

A 24-year-old Bend man was rescued off the South Sister early yesterday morning after becoming disoriented. According to Deschutes County Search and Rescue, Adam Redfield was boarding in the back country when he became lost. He activated the SOS feature on his SPOT device which alerts the International Emergency Response Coordination organization by satellite. They called in his location to 911 and a rescue effort was mounted. They found Redfield in good shape and brought him back to his vehicle just after midnight.