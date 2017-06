Bend City Police are looking for another person after finding Emil Johnson who went missing on Wednesday. Officers are attempting to find 27-year-old Chase Hove who has been missing since Monday. Hove may be a danger to himself according to City Police. Hove is 5 feet 11, 155 pounds red hair and hazel eyes. He was driving a white Chevy Cruz license plate number 121-HED. Anyone knowing his whereabouts should call 693-6911.