 Bend man arrested for shipment of Ecstasy, LSD

A Bend man has been arrested after a large quantity of the drug ecstasy was found being shipped from San Francisco out of an overseas lab to his home in NE Bend. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, U.S. Homeland Security and U.S. Customs Agents discovered the parcel and asked for the CODE team’s help. A search by agents at the home of 49-year-old Bryan Boyden on NE Lotus Drive led to the drugs and the discovery that Boyden had also purchased LSD online through the “Dark Web” as well. Boyden was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on a variety of drug charges.