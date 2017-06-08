 44 year old Bend man being searched for

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a 44-year-old Bend man who was last seen early Tuesday morning as he was leaving work at the Expressway Market at 15th and Reed Market Road. According to Bend Police, Emil Johnson was to be back at work yesterday morning but never showed up. He has had no contact with family or friends. Johnson is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white V-neck T-shirt. Anyone knowing his whereabouts should call 693-6911.