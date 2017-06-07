 Central Oregon man injured in I-5 work related accident

2 people working for Knife River Construction including 1 from Central Oregon were injured yesterday while on a project on Interstate 5. According to Oregon State Police 27-year-old Colin Michael Cook from Fairview hit 20-year-old Antonio Behena from Troutdale and 57-year-old Ron Davis of Powell Butte near Wilsonville. Both men were sent to area hospitals. After hitting the men Cook continued to drive on but was later stopped. He was lodged in the Marion County jail on 7 counts including hit and run.