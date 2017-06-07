 Bend Parks and Rec looks at 83 million dollar CIP list for next 5 years

The Bend Parks and Recreation Board of Directors last night approved an 83-million-dollar plan outlining capital improvement projects the district would like to see done over the next 5 years. Over half the funding for the projects would come from system development charges. Among the items on the list, expansion and renovation of Big Sky and Juniper Parks, along with the expansion and renovation of the Bend Senior Center, that would nearly triple the footprint of the current facility. The district would also like to move its maintenance facility, which it has outgrown, to a more central location.