 Silverton man dies in head on accident near Wickiup Junction

A 69-year-old man from Silverton died yesterday about 2 miles north of La Pine on Highway 97 when the pickup truck he was driving hit head on with a tractor trailer rig. According to the Oregon State Police the incident happened around 1;30 near Wickiup Junction. The pickup truck driver was northbound when he crossed the center line hitting the tractor trailer. The driver 20-year-old Tyler Staudt attempted to avoid the collision but couldn’t. The man from Silverton was dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time. Staudt was taken to St. Charles with minor injuries. The highway was closed for 6 hours with a detour put in place.