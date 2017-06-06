 Budget committee starts work today on Deschutes County budget for the upcoming fiscal year

The Deschutes County Budget Committee will begin their deliberations today for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget being proposed is for 358 million dollars. Among the items in the budget, a proposed crisis stabilization and sober center in Bend to address the needs of those who are in a crisis situation and have been referred to law enforcement. Several road projects are on tap including improvements to the Old Bend Redmond Highway and projects in the La Pine area. The final budget hearing will take place June 26th at the county services building on Wall.