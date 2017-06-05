 3 teens arrested for arson in Sisters

3 Sisters teens have been arrested and charged with arson. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, the fire took place last Tuesday to the snack shack at the baseball field between Sisters Middle School and Sisters Christian Academy. Deputies were working the case when they got a tip from a concerned citizen that the fire was started by 3 teenage boys. After a series of interviews the 3 13-year-old boys admitted to starting the fire. 1 teen was charged with 2nd degree arson, criminal mischief, reckless burning and minor in possession. The other 2 teens were charged with conspiracy to commit arson, criminal mischief and reckless burning. All were cited and released to their parents.