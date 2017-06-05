 14 year old rescued after fall at Smith Rock State Park

A 14-year-old Terrebonne teen was rescued Saturday night after a 20-foot fall in the northeast area of Smith Rock State Park. According to Deschutes County Search and Rescue they received a call from 911 around 8pm that someone had taken a fall while climbing. Search and Rescue members set up a rope system with a litter to hoist the boy out of the canyon. They were met at the parking lot by the boy’s father who took him to the hospital with an apparent broken ankle.