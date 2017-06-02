 Prineville man sentenced to 11 year in prison on child pornography charges

A 35-year-old Prineville man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for creating and distributing child pornography. Ryan Babcock was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Eugene. Babcock was originally charged in Crook County Court but after posting bail, he fled to Florida. The crimes took place between 2013 and 2015 and involved 2 underage girls. The Oregon Department of Justice internet crimes team were able to determine that Babcock was sending out the images by e-mail. State Police found over 600 images of the girls on his computer.