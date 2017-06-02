 Bill to build bridge across the Deschutes River upstream from Bend moves on

A bill that would allow for a bridge to be built on the Deschutes River above Bend in the Upper Deschutes Wild and Scenic Waterway made it out of committee yesterday and will be voted on by the Oregon Senate. On a 3-2 vote the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee passed the bill on after an amendment was added to allow a foot and bicycle bridge to be built at a specific point across the Deschutes at river mile 172 at Bends Urban Growth Boundary going upstream 520 feet. The bill now has to get out of the Senate, go back to the house and then to the Governor for approval.