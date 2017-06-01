 Train cars derail in Bend

A pair of railroad cars carrying lumber were derailed in Bend last night. According to Burlington Northern Santé Fe, the cars were in the area of the 3rd street overpass and were being pushed off the main track when they derailed. A crane is being brought in from out of the area this morning. It’s unknown how long it will take to get the cars back on the track or how it could affect rail traffic for BNSF. Both cargo and the rails will be inspected for any possible damage. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.