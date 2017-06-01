 Oregon Senate committee still in discussions over Deschutes River bridge above Bend

The bill that would allow for a bridge to be built upstream from the City of Bend across the Deschutes River is still in the Oregon Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee and looking to get to the full floor of the Senate by the end of the day. Any bill still in committee by then will die there and not move forward. Those wanting the bridge and those opposing the structure made a pitch yesterday to committee members adding amendments to bolster their side of the argument. The bridge would allow for the continuation of the Deschutes River Trail from Bend to Sunriver in the Upper Deschutes Wild and Scenic area.