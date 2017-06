Mop-up continues on the Cougar Butte Fire 11 miles west of Bend up Skyliners Road. The fire which began on Friday grew to 170 acres and caused a level 1 evacuation notice of the Skyliners subdivision and closure of the roads in the Tumalo Falls area. The fire was declared to be fully contained yesterday afternoon and crews worked to take care of hot spots in the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.